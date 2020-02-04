Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback image with Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are ready for the release of their first film together as a couple, as Love Aaj Kal premieres on February 14, 2020. It is also her first film with director as Imtiaz Ali. Interestingly, Imtiaz Ali had directed a movie with the same name and concept with Sara Ali khan’s father, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, some years ago. Fans of this famous trio eagerly await the release of the film and catch the magic of #SarTik on the big screen.

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a picture of Love Aaj Kal’s sets where she can be seen smiling with Kartik Aaryan and director Imtiaz Ali. Dressed in an orange dress and loose hair, Sara Ali Khan certainly looked incredibly beautiful. Along with this beautiful recoil image, Sara Ali Khan also had her silly poetry to share, since the film is only ten days after its release.

” Typical Tuesday with the fabulous trio

Tremendously excited to bring theaters in ten days

Terribly touched that is almost the end of the tail ”

Here Sara Ali Khan also clarified that it was not a real bar, but only a set. Sara Ali Khan urged his followers to stay away from alcohol, as it was harmful to health.

In Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan plays the character of a strong and independent girl, Zoe, who longs for love from the inside. This will be Sara Ali Khan’s third movie in Bollywood. Although the preview was not very good for the public, people still have their fingers crossed for this movie. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have also been in the news for their alleged relationship. Although the two have always denied it, their fans and the media cannot help speculating about it.