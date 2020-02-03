Sara Ali Khan Rocks Chic Athleisure Look at the airport

While Sara Ali Khan may have only a few films in the Hindi film industry, the 22-year-old actress has certainly left her mark and has begun to create her niche in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath of Abhishek Kapoor and has since gained a large following and is loved by the entire film fraternity. Sara Ali Khan’s fan base is growing daily and there is no way to stop this girl. While Sara Ali Khan’s success is well above his success, he has also come to the forefront for his sense of style.

Sara Ali Khan

And now, as we speak, the 22-year-old actress was seen at the airport where she looked quite elegant and looked athletic and met all kinds of style goals. Everyone knows that being comfortable is the key when traveling and Sara Ali Khan surely received the memo. Sara Ali Khan was dressed in a mint green tracksuit set for her trips and combined it with a Puma sports bra. Sara Ali Khan is not the first actress to travel with an athletic look.

The young actress combined her appearance with a pair of thick sneakers for dad and had hair tied with braids. Her braids were tied with ribbons and she completed her look with turquoise eye makeup. It seems that the young star was heading home after filming in another city.

Sara Ali Khan

Meanwhile, at the front of the job, Sara Ali Khan has two exciting projects in preparation and her fans are looking forward to seeing her again on the big screen. He has just completed the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama, which will premiere on February 14, 2020. In the film, Sara Ali Khan is ready to share screen space with Kartik Aaryan. They will also see her in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.