Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan says she feels proud to be the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and hopes to get the chance to prove herself in the film industry.

“Honestly, I am still a child of Saif Ali Khan and that will never change.” It is (like the daughter of Saif) a brand that I am proud of, so if it exists (brand) it is fine. If people like my job, then it’s a good thing. I hope to be given the opportunity to prove myself, ”Sara said.

While on Bollywood’s bloodlines, the emerging actress is constantly comparing herself to current newcomers Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of deceased Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Pandey.

Sara Ali Khan opens up in detail about comparing her love to Aaj Kal with the original love of Father Saif Ali Khan

“I feel like all three of us are very young girls. I understand why this is happening (comparison), but comparing one person to another makes no sense. “

“I think three of us are very different than people, actors and in general. So I don’t see the point when comparing. They are my contemporaries and friends, I and I wish them all the best and I hope that I wish them good luck for my next film, ”she said.

We’ll soon see the next Bollywood star in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal”. She recently saw a film premiere, attended by her co-actor Kartik Aaryan, director Imtiaz Ali and producer Dinesh Vijan.

Interestingly, in 2009, Imtiaz Ali produced a version of Love Aaj Kal together with Sara’s father. The film was played by Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It was commercially successful and critically acclaimed.

Sara knows there will be a comparison between the two films.

“We didn’t make a sequel to” Love Aaj Kal “(2009). Our film presents how young people love each other today. I think my father Deepika (Padukone), Imtiaz (Ali) and Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) made a fantastic film in 2009 about how people loved each other. Now we have made the same effort, so there could be a comparison, ”said the young actress.

She added: “I don’t think Kartik is trying to play my father’s character or I tried to play Deepika’s character. I think we’re all telling a new story with different characters. The story and characters of our film are different and today I feel that the definition of love is different. So I have a feeling that we all showed ourselves. The comparisons, which are not really necessary, will, in my opinion, continue because this is going well (film industry). “

“Love Aaj Kal” is set to hit the screen on Valentine’s Day.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and features Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment.

