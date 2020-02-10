Sara Ali Khan is the most popular Bollywood Starkid. This is what makes it so special

The first and only time I met Sara Ali Khan was at the Screen Awards many years ago. It was the year that Black of Sanjay Bhansali swept the awards. He was sitting with the director in the front row when an 11 to 12 year old girl arrived and made a good Adaab in front of the Black director. “That’s Amrita and Saif’s daughter,” SLB whispered in my ear. “And she is going to be a star in the next 7-8 years.” Well, it has happened.

She was chubby and cheerful and obviously attracted attention. Sara has only changed physically (and how!). In her mind, she is still that 12-year-old girl who will kidnap the spotlight at any cost. It is his self-affirmation and his belief in his birthright to have stardom that has made Sara a star during the night despite the average performances in Kedarnath and Simmba. And from what we have seen of her in her third release, Love Aaj Kal, she is more or less in the area that her father Saif occupied in his first films.

But Saif was uncomfortable. Sara is very confident and ready to conquer the world. The most important thing is that you have a very sharp mind that predominantly uses for self-promotion in the best possible way. So yes, she has run ahead of her contemporaries. Even Alaya F, who in my opinion, is the best debutante since Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recognize Sara as competition. “She is very popular and very intelligent,” says Alaya with genuine admiration.

Film critic Raja Sen adds: “I think the fact that she has become a meme is helping her differentiate herself from other girls who can confuse each other.” Janhvi Kapoor, who entered at about the same time as Sara, is not as media-friendly and friendly to paparazzi as Sara. Like his mother, the legendary Sridevi, Janhvi is shy of expressing his opinion out loud in public. Like Sridevi, Jhanvi conserves his energy for the camera. Sara, on the other hand, is aware that in the current race for instant recognition, being in the public eye is as important as being seen on the screen.

Sara wants to be loved by everyone. I suspect he will become a bigger star than his parents and as popular as his grandmother Sharmila Tagore used to be in his good times. You will never find Sara hanging out in the wrong company. His friends are only those who make a difference in his career. She lost Karan Johar with Janhvi. But she will get there. Soon, get ready for Sara to do a Dharma production. And his co-star will not be Kartik Aryan. It will be someone in the Ranbir or Ranveer league.

And that adaab to Sanjay Bhansali will not be wasted either.

