Sara Ali Khan is sincere with the kind of man she wants in her life

Sara Ali Khan has been making waves in the industry for quite some time and her recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor in her chat program has attracted a lot of attention lately. There is a certain video clip that has gone viral on social networks where you can hear it talking about the kind of qualities you would like in your man when they talked about modern relationships. So what kind of man does Sara Ali Khan really want to be with?

During the candid conversation, Sara Ali Khan said that the main quality she would want in her partner would be honesty. To this, Kareena Kapoor said that this would not be the first thing he would notice, but in fact, Sara added that he would see if he had a sense of humor. Kareena Kapoor was surprised that good looks were not mentioned on her list. Because as Kareena Kapoor says, “Good looks, good looks, good looks.”

Sara Ali Khan said that he is not one of those people and that he is fine without it and how it would be better since the guy would not be narcissistic and would not be able to handle it. Sara Ali Khan added: “I think someone is more than handsome or something, just comfortable in their own skin. I think it’s weird today. People who own who are weird and very, very attractive. If you can be true to who you are , there is nothing like that. “

Sara Ali Khan also talked about something that would not compromise in a relationship and it was faithfulness. He added that if they are in a relationship, it has to be with someone whom they can proudly call theirs and also added that it does not necessarily mean cheating but being theirs, wholeheartedly, since she is an independent girl and is motivated. for work, and he has great friends along with a solid support system and a good family, so he doesn’t need much.