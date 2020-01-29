Sara Ali Khan is almost unrecognizable in the last video back. Watch it here

While Sara Ali Khan may be just a few old films in the Hindi film industry, the 24-year-old actress has most certainly made her mark and started to create her niche in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath by Abhishek Kapoor and has since attracted a huge fan and is loved by all of the film’s fraternity. Sara Ali Khan’s fan base is increasing day by day and there is no stop for this girl. As Sara Ali Khan’s success soars on her success, she also came to the fore for her sense of style.

Now if you are a true fan of Sara Ali Khan, you will know that the actress has come a long way when it comes to her health and fitness journey. The fit and healthy girl we see today was not like that a few years ago. The starlet worked hard on herself and became someone she is now proud of. Sara Ali Khan visited her Instagram account earlier this morning and shared a return video in which she is visibly different in appearance.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen on a flight with a group of friends and can be seen gaffing while the video is being filmed. The video shows Sara Ali Khan in a completely different avatar, as she can be seen as a plump child who goes blunders. The Kedarnath star seems almost unrecognizable and it’s obvious to see that she has come a long way since the video.

“Presentation of Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make it “light” what it was … Let’s also make it lighter than what it was! Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit, ”she wrote in the video caption.

Meanwhile, on the job, Sara Ali Khan was taken with Kartik Aaryan during the promotion of their film Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. Love Aaj Kal is expected to be released on Valentine’s Day 2020.

.