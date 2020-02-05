Sara Ali Khan is a breath of fresh air in yellow sun

With only a few films in the industry, Sara Ali Khan has surely left her mark and has garnered a large number of followers. Not only has it marked its niche in the industry, but it has also evolved in regards to its style. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath by Abhishek Kapoor and is loved by the entire film fraternity. While Sara Ali Khan’s success is well above his success, he has also come to the forefront for his sense of style.

Whether they catch her at the airport or go on a lunch date, the star always manages to leave their heads blank. She makes a statement wherever she goes and always forces paparazzi to take pictures with her million-dollar smile. Sara Ali Khan recently visited Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself and it sure makes our day. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is dressed in a bright yellow shirt with bare shoulders that features a deep neckline and is knotted in the front.

Sara Ali Khan looks like a breath of fresh air with minimal makeup and a natural glow. She complemented with a matching silk hair band that is adorned with flowers and leaves. The perfect way to transition to spring, we believe.

Meanwhile, at the front of the job, Sara Ali Khan has two exciting projects in preparation and her fans are looking forward to seeing her again on the big screen. He has just completed the shooting of the romantic drama of Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal, whose release is scheduled for February 14, 2020. In the movie, Sara Ali Khan is ready to share screen space with Kartik Aaryan. They will also see her in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan.