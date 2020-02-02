Sara Ali Khan feels hurt by the criticism of the trailer of love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, where she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan. The advance of this highly anticipated film was released only two weeks ago and, unlike most of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s projects, this particular advance was not good for the public. Sara Ali Khan was heavily criticized for her acting skills in a specific trailer scene. In a recent interview with the famous film journalist Anupama Chopra, Sara Ali Khan talked about the criticism and how it affected her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QvqHwH_je8 [/ embed]

According to Sara Ali Khan, she never derived her confidence from the way she looked. Therefore, every time someone controlled her for her weight or for her fashion choices, she never took it seriously because she didn’t care. However, when people criticized the progress of Love Aaj Kal in general and Sara Ali Khan in particular, she could not help being affected by her work, since her work was very important to her.

According to Love star Aaj Kal, he worked primarily for the public and his response. Sara Ali Khan also mentioned that probably trolling and criticism about her came for the reason that she didn’t look her best in that particular shot. According to Sara Ali Khan, some people also comforted her, but the truth is that many people did not like it.

In the same interview, Sara Ali Khan also talked about her character Zoe in the movie. Previously, Imtiaz Ali Zoe was a person who was soft inside but had a hard exterior. According to Sara Ali Khan, she and Zoe had many things in common, as if they were both motivated by their career and raised by single mothers. However, Sara Ali Khan found herself different from Zoe in the sense that she had more control over herself compared to Zoe. According to Sara Ali Khan, even if Zoe was pragmatic and driven, she had a desire for love and a perfect relationship. This conflict made Zoe who she was.