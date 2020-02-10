Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan share the same definition about love

If there is a new match in the block that has become the topic of conversation in the city, it is that of Bollywood youth Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan. Often seen at dinner dates and parties together, their fairly close bond first appeared in the public eye when Saif Ali Khan’s daughter admitted to Koffee With Karan that she would love to date Luka Chuppi’s star. Fast forward one year and the vine is still full of speculation about his supposed romance. But why not, the talented duo looks perfect together! The co-stars of Love Aaj Kal recently made candid confessions to Mumbai Mirror, a few days before the release of their highly anticipated director of Imtiaz Ali.

It is evident by name that the next film focuses on romance and relationships. Ironically, it is scheduled to reach movie screens on Valentine’s Day, on February 14. The two lovebirds on display intervened in their respective definitions of love. “I cannot decipher love. Love is something that cannot be explained in words. You will have to feel it. It has to be complete,” Kartik said. Adding to his words, Sara said: “Love is an emotion that cannot be Express with words. It is a journey of discovery. It is a lens through which life is seen. “

The two actors also talked about what Valentine’s Day means to them. “I don’t believe in love. I feel it is something that should be celebrated every day,” Sara said. Then she shed light on the hashtag of her partner who has been in the headlines for quite some time: Sartik! While walking through the branches at In this regard, Sara changed the conversation to draw parallels between the two Love Aaj Kal films. The first installment was starred by Saif and Deepika Padukone. She said: “Love Aaj Kal in 2009 was well ahead of its time and the story was told of very organic way, we have done the same thing now, it is simply set in a different time frame now, I think that today everything is very different from what it was, again we are coming together to tell an organic story that is relevant to all and prevails across the country and around the world. “