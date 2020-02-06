Santa Cruz becomes third US city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Santa Cruz just became the third US city to decriminalize magic mushrooms and other natural psychedelics after Denver and Oakland.

A few days ago, the Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously on this change. According to a local report, people over the age of 21 who use, own or cultivate “psychoactive plants and mushrooms” are among the “lowest law enforcement priorities”.

In the future, such activities in Santa Cruz will be decriminalized on a personal level. That doesn’t make it legal per se, but the city won’t actively look for people experimenting with mushrooms (containing psilocin), ayahuasca, or peyote.

In May last year, Denver voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. Followed by Oaklands resolution in June.

It is important to note that Santa Cruz, Oakland and Denver do not apply decriminalization laws to LSD or MDMA as these substances are synthetic.

Source: KTVZ