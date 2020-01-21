Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed CEO and CEO of the Bank of India for a period of three years. He currently works as Executive Director in the same bank.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:21 AM IST

File photo of a branch of Banco de Baroda.

New Delhi: Sanjiv Chadha was appointed General Director (MD) and Executive Director (CEO) at the Baroda Bank, according to an order from the Ministry of Personnel issued on Monday.

Chadha, who is currently deputy managing director at the State Bank of India, has been appointed to the new position for a period of three years, he said.

Lingam Venkata Prabhakar, Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, will be MD and CEO at Canara Bank, according to the order.

His term of office, from the date of assumption of office on February 1 or later, will be until December 31, 2022.

Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed CEO and CEO of the Bank of India for a period of three years. He currently works as Executive Director in the same bank.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.