Sanjay Raut's brother could obtain the post of president of the MHADA

Mumbai: To pacify Sanjay Raut, head of Shiv Sena, who daily embarrasses the government of Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi (MVA), the party plans to appoint his brother, Sunil Raut, president of the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Raut was upset after his brother’s fall from the cabinet expansion. He even skipped the cabinet expansion program on December 30. Since then, he has regularly made statements, questioning the continuation of the MVA government.

Raut was a trusted lieutenant to the founder of Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray, and played a major role in the creation of MVA. Therefore, he cannot be sidelined or dropped by the party’s high command.

Sena’s lawmaker, Uday Samant, was appointed president of the MHADA under the Fadnavis government. Now Samant has been promoted to cabinet minister.

Sunil Raut, younger brother of Sanjay Raut, is a legislator from Vikhroli. If he is appointed president of the MHADA, he will have the opportunity to demonstrate his administrative and development skills. Since MHADA is the main government agency responsible for creating new housing and redeveloping old buildings, it will have the opportunity to provide housing for all. Residents of MHADA apartments play a key role in the election, particularly in the election of the BMC. The next BMC elections are expected to take place in 2022, and Thackeray has concrete plans to strengthen the party with the rapid implementation of development and redevelopment projects.

