Sania Mirza takes a look at her weight loss journey in an inspiring publication

Sania Mirza gave birth to a beautiful baby named Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018. The dotted mother often shares adorable videos and photographs of her bundle of joy Izhaan Mirza Malik, who is a happy child (smiles in most of her photos ). Despite being an internationally acclaimed tennis star, Sania Mirza is also known for her fitness and sense of fashion. He often shares his elegant photos in his social media accounts making his fans happy. Sania Mirza fans and followers are also familiar with their training videos and images.

Recently, Sania Mirza took Instagram to share her personal journey of weight loss and fitness after the birth of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. She published her before and after photos in the same publication. Although Sania Mirza looked equally beautiful in both images, the second photo taken when she had lost 26 kg certainly showed a more fit and healthier Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza wrote:

’89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals … daily goals and long-term goals … we take pride in each one of them … it took me 4 months to reach this goal of mine, getting healthy and fit again after having A baby … feels like a very long road. Go back and recover the physical form and be able to compete at the highest level again … Follow your dreams. No matter how many people tell you, you cannot let God know how many of us are around us. If I can, anyone can #create #mummahustles ’

Sania Mirza has always been a great advocate for the empowerment of women and for girls to follow their dreams. Through this post, he inspired his fans to follow his dreams no matter what the world said. Sania Mirza not only lost weight but also won a match in an international championship in this time course. Recovering your energy and strength after two years, you could only pause through perseverance and hard work.