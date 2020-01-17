Sania Mirza advances to the women's doubles final

Hobart: Former world No. 1 Sania Mirza continued her dream comeback on the WTA circuit when she competed in the women’s doubles final at Hobart International on Friday.

Mirza, back from a two-year absence from the tour after having her baby, teamed up with Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok to win their semi-final clash with Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Slovenian Tamara Zidansek , 7-6 (3), 6- 2, and enter the confrontation at the top.

Mirza and Kichenok defeated Bouzkova and Zidansek in a match that lasted an hour and 24 minutes.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair had 15 break points in the match and could only convert four of them, but they were only broken twice in the match, winning the game in two sets.

The Indian star, who has three Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles and three other Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles, is now in her 62nd WTA final and is aiming for her 41st title.

The 33-year-old Indian, who spent 91 weeks as the best player in the WTA doubles rankings in her career, had not played on the WTA since a semi-final at the 2017 China Open.

During her absence from the circuit, she gave birth to her first child, Izhaan, who was on site in Hobart this week.

Mirza and Kichenok will now face second seeded Chinese Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai on Saturday.

