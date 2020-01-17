Indian tennis player Sania Mirza participated in the Hobart International women’s doubles final with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok here on Friday. Sania and Kichenok surpassed the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova 7-6 (3) 6-2 in the semi-final, which lasted an hour and 24 minutes.

The fifth Indo-Ukrainian combination will lock the horns with the second seeds Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang from China. The Chinese pair were knocked down after Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Alison Van Uytvanck conceded the other semi-final match due to an injury. While Sania and Kichenok had to fight hard in the first set, the second set was a breeze for the combination. The first set was a tough fight between the two pairs, bringing the tiebreaker into the equation after it was level at 6-6.

In the tiebreaker, Sania and Kichenok increased their game by a few notches to outwit their opponents and take the lead.

The second set was a non-contest because Saina and Kichenok broke their opponents three times – in the second, sixth and eighth games – to easily pocket the set and a place in the summit clash.

Saina and Kichenok had 11 hitting chances of which they converted four, while their opponents used two of the five hitting chances available to them. Sania, 33, returns to the WTA circuit after two years. During her absence from the game, she struggled with injury breakdowns before taking an official break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Before the current event, Sania last played at the China Open in October 2017.

A pioneer in Indian tennis, Sania is a former world No. 1 in doubles and has six Grand Slam titles to her credit. She retired from singles competition in 2013 after becoming the most successful Indian tennis player.

.