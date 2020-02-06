Sangam Vihar: 5 reasons why this Delhi Seat is a challenge for all parties, not a Cakewalk for AAP

New Delhi: It was on Tuesday in Sangam Vihar in Delhi that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi held a joint public meeting for the first time, almost a year after the Lok Sabha election campaign in 2019.

The scene took place at the same place where two days earlier Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar appeared together with BJP president JP Nadda for their public interaction. Several ministers from Bihar also held road shows in the area.

The constituency of the Sangam Vihar is important for all important participants – AAP, Congress and BJP ally JD (U), who are fighting from this seat – for five important reasons.

First, Sangam Vihar has the largest number of unauthorized colonies in the capital, and therefore regularization of colonies is a major problem here

Secondly, most of the residents here are poor or fall into the lower middle class category, making AAP subsidies for water and electricity in this area quite important.

Thirdly, almost a fifth of the population of Sangam Vihar is Muslim. The BJP’s attempts to polarize voters are probably visible in this area.

Fourthly, Sangam Vihar and surrounding areas such as Deoli, Tughlakabad and Ambedkar Nagar house many migrant workers from Bihar and East UP, so the sentiments of the Poorvanchali voters here are quite important and are likely to be in sync with Poorvanchali voters in other parts of the city.

Fifth, water shortage and general neglect of basic services such as roads and sewer lines is an eternal headache for this area. This is a seat where the AAP, who wants these elections to be fought over development issues, is on a weak wicket because the biggest problems in this area – lack of good roads, sewer lines, and drinking water – remain despite AAP’s MLA in function of the vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board.

It was around 6.30 pm that the seat congress candidate, Poonam Azad, gave the podium to Priyanka Gandhi. The small DDA park was pretty busy and people who could not find space inside watched the speech on a screen installed outside.

‘Mudde gaayab ho gaye hain, mister bayanbaazi chal rahi hai. “Pradhan Mantri ne abhi Dilli mein ek bhaashan diya, kya unhone rozgaar ki baat ki (problems have disappeared; claims are being made only. The prime minister recently delivered a speech in the capital. He spoke about employment),” Priyanka asked.

Reflexively, a member of the audience said, “No, he doesn’t. He’ll never talk about these issues.”

His name was Sameer, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

“Five years ago you saw many factories running around the clock in Sangam Vihar. Cotton, leather, many things were used here before. Half of them closed after demonetization and the other half after GST. I am 19 years old and now I should study. But I work all day, sometimes pushing a cart to support my family like many others because the sources of employment have completely dried up. Someone in my family completed his ITI training a year ago. For a year he hunted through the city for a job for only Rs 10,000 but couldn’t get one. He is now cooling his heels to his parents, “said Sameer.

A man close to him expressed his dissatisfaction with Sameer’s opinion.

“The congress was also in power for ten years. Why didn’t they worry about a job in their own time? “His name was Gopal Yadav. He is not a voter here and came from Bihar, but his opinions were well received by various other members of the public.

“See what they are talking about. Rahul Gandhi speaks in his speeches about China and the US. What about the problems of Sangam Vihar? These are not general elections. These people need to know how to hold speeches. Look, there is hardly any crowd here. When Nitish Kumar and JP Nadda were here on Sunday, the audience was even thinner. But if Modi were to rally here, the whole place would have come to a halt. He talks about the real problems, “Yadav said He works at a nearby travel agency.

When asked whether a Modi rally would ensure the BJP’s victory, Yadav said with a hint of disappointment: “I don’t think so. You see that the AAP people have already done enough propaganda to throw the people out of here.”

The AAP candidate and his main opponent face each other for the third consecutive election. But this time SCL is fighting Gupta, who won on a BJP ticket in 2008 but lost to AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya in 2013 and 2015 with 777 votes and 40,000 votes respectively, on a JD (U) ticket.

Mohaniya of AAP, who is vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, has admirers who are satisfied with the water and electricity subsidies and opponents who have not yet received a regular water supply.

“For me, water and electricity subsidies are really game changers. Just a few years ago I paid 4,000 Rs for drinking water in the summer high season. In the past, that water was pretty salty and if you were to take even one glass more than you had paid, the private water suppliers would pay us too much. I don’t have to pay that much now. The same applies to the diet. Most people here have not received an electricity bill in the last three months. This money means a lot to us, “Sonu said.

But Ranjan Kumar, who works in a learning factor in the neighborhood, says: “Water has not reached everyone. On the other side of Sangam Vihar, in Peepal Chowk, people still go for months without regular water. Look at this main road, the entrance to Sangam Vihar, it has still not been repaired, sewer pipes have still not been repaired, and energy and water subsidies do not mean much to poor people like us Our landlords still charge us Rs 8 / unit If we complain, they threaten us out to throw. ”

There are also concerns about the controversial law on citizenship and the national citizen register. A Muslim local said that although only Congress was on the right side of the debate, voting for the AAP, some of whom saw MLAs among the demonstrators, seemed sensible to do for them.

