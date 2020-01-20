Avicii collaborater Sandro Cavazza announced a new version of their original collaboration with the late Swedish producer “Forever Yours”, completed with the help of Kygo, will be officially released this Friday.

At the tribute concert to Avicii at the end of last year, during the filming of Cavazza, before playing the song, he addressed the crowd: “So, it’s [a] song, a song about which I worked with Tim, but which I could never finish. So for tonight, for that same night, I and [Kygo] have put this together for you guys. It’s called “Forever Yours”. “

Now this version will be officially released. Cavazza wrote on social media:

This version of Forever Yours is a tribute to Tim that Kygo and I put together to honor what he meant to both of us. The music we made together changed my life and my vision of music. He was Kygo’s biggest idol and biggest inspiration and that is what made this tribute possible.

We are releasing this song with Tim’s family and the proceeds from the track will go to the non-profit Tim Bergling Foundation which benefits organizations that support mental health issues, suicide prevention and education, conservation of wildlife and other issues that interested Tim and passion for.

Photo: Sean Eriksson