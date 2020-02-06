Sanders says he raised $ 25 million in January, that he buys advertisements

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bernie Sanders says he raised no less than $ 25 million in January and will use the bank account of his presidential campaign to increase television and digital advertising in 10 states.

The Vermont senator spent $ 50 million during the last three months of 2019 and closed the year with $ 18.2 million in cash on hand, putting him in a stronger position than many of his competing candidates, even before his last bonanza last month. Partial results show Sanders in an almost draw for first with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in the opening games of Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

New Hampshire will hold its primary next Tuesday.

Sanders campaign leader, Faiz Shakir, announced on Thursday that his candidate will immediately increase staff in states that vote during the Super Tuesday of the Democratic primary on March 3. The campaign also plans to spend $ 5.5 million on television and digital ads in eight new states that vote: Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

And Sanders will expand the ad ads that have already been created in California and Texas, the two largest states that vote for Super Tuesday.

“Bernie’s multi-racial, multi-generational, human-driven movement for change feeds the 2020 most aggressive president,” Shakir said in a statement, saying that the campaign is “in a strong position to compete in states across the map.”

January was the best fundraising of the Sanders campaign to date, with donations from 648,000 people, including 219,000 new donors, the statement said. Since the announcement of his presidential campaign in February 2019, Sanders has raised more than $ 121 million based on donations from more than 1.5 million people. That total does not include an additional $ 12.7 million in transfers that were all made in 2019 from the other Sanders federal accounts, the campaign said.

___

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast ‘Ground Game’.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.