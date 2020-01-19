Sanders Says Gender and Age Are Obstacles to Candidates - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MANCHESTER, NH (AP) – Bernie Sanders made a comparison on Sunday between the challenges for women in politics and his candidacy for the presidency at the age of 78 when the Democratic candidate continued to ask questions about his recent feud with Elizabeth Warren Sexism in New York posed politics.

During a one-hour appearance on New Hampshire Public Radio, Sanders was asked if he thought that candidates as presidential candidates had a different experience than he was and whether gender was still an obstacle for women politicians. Sanders answered yes.

“But I think everyone has their own problems,” said the Vermont Senator. “I’m 78 years old. It’s a problem.”

He continued that age concerns could also be a challenge for 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and said, “If you look at Buttigieg, he’s a young man.”

“And people will say he’s too young to be president. Look at that, she’s a woman,” said Sanders. “So everyone brings some negatives, if you want. I just hope that the American people consider the entirety of a candidate, not their gender, not their sexuality, not their age, but everything. Nobody is perfect. There is not a perfect candidate out there. “

Warren was asked to comment on Sanders’ statement after a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday, and when a woman was a problem, he only said, “I have no further comment on this.”

The division between Sanders and Warren became violent last week after the two progressives left the others largely intact for much of the 2020 race. The disagreement between Warren and Sanders is due to a private meeting in 2018.

Warren then claims Sanders told her he didn’t think a woman could win the White House. Sanders vocally contested this claim, but tried on Sunday not to talk about the meeting.

“I really don’t want to get into a private conversation,” Sanders said on public radio. “But to answer your question, let me just say the following: I find it hard to imagine how anyone could not believe in 2020 that a woman could become President of the United States. And when you look at my file, I’ve been saying it for 30 years. “

