Sanders rises nationally to first place among Democrats as support for Biden falls under new poll

Bernie Sanders has risen to the top of a new national poll of democratic candidates, as support for Joe Biden has fallen.

On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, the second option for people to actually vote, instead of being easily questioned by interviewers, the Quinnipiac University survey put the veteran Vermont senator on 25 points.

At the same time, the poll conducted after Mr. Biden’s poor fourth place in Iowa had reduced the former vice president by 9 points to 17.

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York who spent millions of dollars on his own money, rushed to third place, ahead of Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

“Biden scrambles to bounce back into New Hampshire frigid after an icy slide up to 17 percent, his lowest national number,” said Quinnipiac University poll analyst, Tim Malloy.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

“Is the Bloomberg camp preparing the white horse to help him?” Maybe not yet, but without setting foot in Iowa or New Hampshire, he is suddenly a threatening shadow over the primary field. “

In the meantime, a new poll seemed to underline the challenges for Mr Biden.

The Reuters / Ipsos poll released on Monday suggested that 17 percent of registered Democrats and independents would vote for Mr. Biden, five percentage points lower than a similar poll that took place last week before Iowa held its first in-the-nation nomination contest .

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim that Iowa wins despite delaying results

Mr. Sanders led other candidates in the poll with 20 percent support, one point higher than last week, while 15 percent supported Mr. Bloomberg, an increase of six points.

The poll brought Mrs. Warren to 11 points with Mr Buttigieg to 5. The poll had Andrew Yang on 5 points and Amy Klobuchar on 3.

The poll underlined the steady decrease in support for Mr. Biden, who until recently was considered the favorite to win the highly contested race for the party’s nomination.

Mr. Biden’s main appeal to voters is his claim to be the most eligible of all candidates. Nevertheless, he finished in fourth place in Iowa, behind Mr. Sanders, Mr. Buttigieg and Mrs. Warren.

Additional reporting by Reuters

