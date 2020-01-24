Senator Bernie Sanders blamed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her recent steamy comments about her, saying that “no one likes him” and that the Vermont freelancer has a poisonous culture among his supporters , in an extract from an interview. with Norah O’Donnell aired Friday on CBS.

When asked to answer Clinton’s questions about his effectiveness as president and his campaign allowed his supporters to attack his competitors, “especially women,” Sanders shook his head and said: “I’m sorry for what Secretary Clinton had to say. I know she said no one likes me, right? I mean, this is not the kind of rhetoric we need right now, when we are trying to bring the Democratic Party together to defeat the most dangerous president in American history. “

Clinton’s comments to the Hollywood Reporter rekindled tensions between 2016 Democratic presidential rivals when they appeared earlier this week.

O’Donnell asked Sanders if he would report attacks by his supporters, to which he replied, “Yes, of course.”

Sanders recently apologized to former Vice President Joe Biden after one of his campaign substitutes, Zephyr Teachout, wrote an editorial in The Guardian accusing the “Biden record represents transaction culture, extremely corrupt in Washington”.

“I absolutely don’t think Joe is corrupted in any way. And I’m sorry this editorial appeared, “Sanders told CBS News on Monday, speaking out against Teachout’s claim.

O’Donnell asked Sanders if he thought it was important to have Clinton supporters behind him if he became the candidate. Although Clinton was initially hesitant to declare that she would support Sanders if he won the nomination, telling the Hollywood Reporter: “I’m not going to go yet. We are still in a very strong primary season, “said Sanders, ready to welcome Clinton supporters with open arms.

“Well, my job right now is to win in Iowa. It’s winning in New Hampshire, doing everything we can. But what Secretary Clinton said – I was glad to hear it – was that she would support the Democratic candidate. And if it’s me, I welcome her support, ”he said.

Clinton later tweeted a clarification, stating that “the number one priority for our country and the world is to withdraw Trump, and, as I have always done, I will do everything I can to support our candidate.”

Sanders was also asked if he had spoken to Clinton recently, to which he replied, “It’s been a long time.”

His campaign initially chose not to react to Clinton’s comments to the Hollywood Reporter, instead drawing attention to the impeachment.

“Today, I focus on a monumental moment in American history: the Donald Trump dismissal trial. Together, we will move forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history, “said Sanders in a statement released on Tuesday.

Later that day, he joked with reporters on Capitol Hill as he made his way to the Senate for the start of the impeachment trial: “One day my wife loves me, so let’s go . “

Journalists asked Sanders that day why he thinks Clinton is still talking about 2016.

“It’s a good question, ask him,” he said.