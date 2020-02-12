Sanders narrowly seizes Buttigieg’s victory while Klobachur rises to third place and Warren and Biden flop

Just a few months after a heart attack seemed to signal anything but an end to his presidential ambitions, Bernie Sanders established himself as the narrow but clear leader for the Democratic presidential nomination with a slender primary victory in New Hampshire.

The victory comes four years after Granite State voters took it upon themselves to banish the Democratic Party’s favor, and launched what its supporters now see as a political movement with the best chance of maturing.

Unlike the 2016 victory, Tuesday’s second place victory over Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire marks a leader as an ascendant rather than the surprising and new political power that he was then. Above all, the results indicate the beginning of what will undoubtedly be a fierce battle between the democratic socialist and a party institution and fundraising tradition that he has not had criticized.

“This is a coast-to-coast movement that demands that we have an economy and a government that works for all of us,” Sanders said during a victory speech in Manchester.

“We are hiring billionaires and hiring candidates who are funded by billionaires,” he continued, in a veiled shot at Mr. Buttigieg, who was criticized in this race for his acquittal for high dollar donors, including a fundraiser in California wine cave.

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

Mr Buttigieg, speaking from Nashua, enjoyed his second strong performance and promised to continue.

“Here in a state that goes by the motto” Live Free or Die “, you have made your own decision,” said Mr Buttigieg applause. “You claimed that famous independent streak. And thanks to you, a campaign that some said they should not be here at all has shown that we are here to stay. “

In the gymnasium of the southern New Hampshire University, where Mr. Sanders held his election evening party, a silent feed of CNN’s election coverage played all night long over press risers prior to his victory speech.

The atmosphere was definitely anti-Buttigieg and expressed a crude desire for an enormous change in the economic and political status quo of America.

While the results came to the fore in showing Mr. Sanders at the top of the field, those supporters broke out periodically in cheers and chants from “Bernie! Bernie! Bernie! “With every major development in the numbers – and enthusiasm continued, even when it became clear that the results would not give Sanders the kind of outburst victory he had against Hillary Clinton in 2916.

When Mr. Buttigieg took the stage just a half-hour drive south in Nashua, the audience cheered on the former mayor of South Bend before he started a “Bernie beat Trump” song while the 38-year-old beamed on the screen.

“Wall Street Pete!” They kept singing during that speech.

AOC brings the crowd forward during the Bernie Sanders campaign event

Amy Klobuchar, who ran a campaign that largely flew under the radar of the national media, suddenly noticed that her shares increased with third place. At her election night party in Nashua, she celebrated the show and her new status as the surprise of New Hampshire this year.

“Hello America. I’m Amy Klobuchar and I’ll beat Donald Trump, “she said. “My heart is full tonight. Although there are still ballot papers to count, we beat the odds at every step. “

The results in New Hampshire almost immediately narrowed the field of presidential candidates, with Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet reading the tea leaves early and suspending their campaigns long before Sanders took the stage to declare victory.

“I am the mathematician and it is clear to me that we are not going to win this race,” Yang told supporters.

But two prominent candidates who had disappointing results on Tuesday in New Hampshire, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, remained challenging and promised to become soldiers in what could be a lengthy and ugly fight that extends to the convention this summer.

In a speech to supporters in a tennis hall across the street from Manchester airport, Warren thanked her dog Bailey for his support and praised Mrs. Klobuchar’s third place for showing the world to never underestimate a woman with determination.

“I also want to congratulate my friend Amy Klobuchar for showing how wrong the experts are when counting down a woman,” Mrs. Warren said.

She then expressed her own determination to stay in the fight after less than great results in Iowa and now New Hampshire.

“I also want us to be honest with ourselves as democrats: we can be on our way to one of those long primary battles that will last for months,” she said before warning of the dangers of faction that can arise from the attacks that have arisen Among Democrats last week.

“We are in two states, with 55 states and territories to go. We still have 98 percent of the delegates for our nomination for the taking, and Americans in every part of our country will make their voices heard.”

Joe Biden, who left the state before the polls were even closed, addressed his South Carolina supporters, where he relies on strong African American support to reinvigorate his crating campaign.

“I really love New Hampshire, I really mean it,” he told his supporters via telecom at an address where he appeared confused at one point and confused the names of Nevada and New Hampshire.

“It’s not over yet, man, we’ve just started,” he said.

But democratic voters were not the only ones who voted on Tuesday. Donald Trump – who voters in the state almost universally said was their main issue, meaning they want him above all else – was also in the vote, which he again won with very little resistance.

And, apparently looking at the results that came in with everyone else, the president lashed out and only showed the kind of attacks in store for Democrats. I am the general election.

“Many democrat dropouts tonight, very low political IQ,” he wrote in a tweet, including an attack on Mr. Sanders about how close Mr. Buttigieg had come to win – “very interesting!” – and a Mrs. Warren who used a racially charged attack when he refused her bad performance.

Mr. Sanders also looked ahead.

“Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end of Donald Trump,” he said, looking over a sea of ​​white boards with his name on it and about 20 cameras on him in the back of the room.

.