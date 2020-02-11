Sanders leads, Buttigieg and Klobuchar fight for second place in New Hampshire’s first results

Early results from the New Hampshire preliminary round indicate a tight race in Granite State. Bernie Sanders leads, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar fight for second place after the first results.

New Hampshire was also the end of the road for businessman Andrew Yang, who will announce that after disappointing results in Iowa last week and an expected poor performance on Tuesday, he will suspend his promotion candidate.

Sanders, a Senator in Vermont, has long been expected to look good in New Hampshire because he’s from a neighboring state and defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 20 points in this year’s state primary.

But instead of repeating the results in Iowa, New Hampshire’s famous mercury voters could surprise again by catapulting Klobuchar to the front row. After her strong performance in Friday night’s debate in which she conveyed empathy to the fighting Americans – “I know you,” she said in her final statement, “I will fight for you” – there were many signs of a late upswing in the Minnesota Senator who campaigned on the idea that she could win in the Midwest battlefield countries.

Both Klobuchar and the former South Bend, Indiana, may also be supported by the large number of independent voters in the state who are allowed to vote in the area code of either party.

Surveys and initial results suggest that New Hampshire could be another stumbling block for former Vice President Joe Biden, who has attracted a small crowd in the past few days and made the convincing decision to abruptly drop off his election night party to head to South Carolina travels where he hopes that his strong support among African American voters will spur his search for democratic nomination.

With 14% of the votes, Sanders led with 28.3%. Buttigieg came second with 22.3% and Klobuchar with 20.4% third. There was a steep decline on Senator Elizabeth Warren [9.3%] and Biden [8.6%]. CNN expects President Donald Trump to easily win the state’s republican primary, as expected.

According to the CNN poll, many voters have been undecided in the past few days – only about half of the likely primary voters say they have made a final decision about their candidate. The CNN persecution survey was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Warren, who finished third in Iowa, should do well in New Hampshire because she represents a neighboring state. In a memo shared with her supporters, her campaign manager Roger Lau signaled that her campaign is also making a comeback beyond the New Hampshire results.

In a fundraising email, he stressed that the campaign “should be organized in all 57 states and territories” and that “there is still no candidate who has demonstrated the ability to consolidate support”.

“As we saw last week, debates and unexpected results have an overwhelming impact on the race and will likely keep it volatile and unpredictable until Super Tuesday,” Lau wrote in the note.

Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa, dismissed predictions of his death while visiting a polling station in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. He explained his leap forward to South Carolina by saying that there are still “significant sections of the electorate who have not yet voted,” an indication of the more diverse contests that will take place next month, including Nevada, California, and North Carolina.

“We are still confident here in New Hampshire,” said Biden. “And we’ll see what happens.”

The first signs of potential anger in New Hampshire came shortly after midnight on Tuesday, when voters from three small towns in northern New Hampshire cast their votes.

Although the three cities – Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield – make up only a tiny fraction of the votes, Klobuchar led the field with eight votes. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who doesn’t even vote in New Hampshire because he runs in later primary states, received two democratic votes in writing.

Klobuchar could potentially benefit from high turnout among independent or so-called undeclared voters in New Hampshire due to her moderate qualifications and proven ability to win in the Midwest. Their participation could also strengthen Buttigieg, who fights on the premise that he can turn to what he calls “future former Republicans across the country”.

Independent voters in New Hampshire are allowed to select one ballot from each party on election day. A voter who is registered with one party can only vote in the primary party of that party. The eligible residents of the state can register and vote for the first time in a party of their choice on election day.

According to the early exit polls, the independents were well on their way to reaching a large proportion of voters. Fifty-three percent of the voters said they were Democrats, while 43 percent of the voters were independent.

Almost a third of voters said they had made a decision in the past few days. Six out of ten Democratic voters said they put a candidate who could beat President Donald Trump in front of a candidate who agrees on these issues.

A traditional test site

24 democratic delegates are at stake on Tuesday. But despite its first status in the nation, New Hampshire has not always predicted the presidential candidate.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton from 2016 lost New Hampshire but won the nomination.

On the other hand, the state has breathed new life into fighting candidates. Although Bill Clinton lost New Hampshire to Massachusetts Senator Paul Tsongas in 1992, his surprising second place allowed him to conquer the comeback kid’s coat.

Hillary Clinton was in great difficulty after Obama’s surprise win in Iowa in 2008 and finished third. But after making a big push in New Hampshire, she beat Obama by three points and breathed new life into her campaign.

In primary school in 2016, Sanders was heavily on the Vermont-New Hampshire border, but he’s been trying to expand his support area in this cycle, especially for new voters, working-class voters, and color pickers.

For many months, Sanders and Warren have been fighting for younger voters in cities in and around Durham, home of the University of New Hampshire, near the state’s coast.

An important test for Warren is how she performs in southern New Hampshire, the most populous area of ​​the state and a region where many former Massachusetts residents live today. The inability to show strength alongside their home country could give even more headaches to their already waning campaign.

This southern region of the state is rich in independent voters, and some Massachusetts grafts are crossing the border to demand lower taxes in New Hampshire.

Some of these fiscal conservative voters may pick up the more pragmatic messages from Buttigieg or Klobuchar more quickly if they are annoyed, for example, by the price of the “Medicare for All” option.

Exit surveys showed that 6 in 10 primary democratic voters said they would support a government plan like Medicare for All, while 4 in 10 were against.

However, early exit polls reflect the ideological flexibility of democratic voters this year, at a time when many are most focused on beating Trump. Six out of ten primary democratic voters said they focused more on finding a candidate who could beat Trump than one who agreed to them on these issues.