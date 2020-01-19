Sanders distances himself from the group that supports his WH run

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that outside of the factions that can collect and spend unlimited sums to support candidates for public office should be abolished – including those that support his own offer to the White House.

But the Vermont senator stopped calling our revolution, a political nonprofit organization he founded, to stop its efforts in the name of its democratic presidential campaign.

“I think we should end Super PACs immediately. So I would say to my opponents who have a great PAC, why don’t you end it? And that certainly applies to the groups that support me, ”said Sanders.

The statements made during a candidate forum on New Hampshire Public Radio are Sanders’ first substantive response after The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Our Revolution’s endorsement for its White House offer is the Campaign Funding Act seemed to get around.

Sanders has been ranting for years with the flow of funds that may flood the political system following the landmark Supreme Court ruling on Citizens United 2010. But he saved special anger for super PACs, which is a shortcut for the superpolitical action committee.

Our revolution is not a super PAC. The tax-exempt political nonprofit organization he founded in 2016 works in a similar way, however, without disclosing who its donors are. Much like the Super PACs, these nonprofits were able to raise and spend unlimited amounts after Citizens United’s decision.

The only catch is that such groups have to take steps to separate their activities from the candidates who support them.

However, our revolution appears to violate the campaign finance law because the group was founded by Sanders, legal experts say.

The Campaign Funding Act states that groups that have been “directly or indirectly” set up by federal agencies or candidates cannot “solicit, receive, manage, transfer, or spend” federal election funds that exceed the “restrictions, prohibitions, and reporting requirements” go out. The Law. These limits are currently set at $ 2,800 for candidates and $ 5,000 for political action committees.

It is far from clear whether the Bundestag election commission will do anything. The agency responsible for enforcing campaign funding laws does not currently have enough members to meet legally after a recent resignation.

Our revolution has now raised nearly $ 1 million from donors who reported more than these limits and whose identity has not been fully disclosed for 2016, 2017, and 2018 tax returns. Payment amounts.

The group has denied any wrongdoing.

A big money debate in politics has sparked the Democratic primary with Sanders and his progressive Massachusetts colleague, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who led the attack on rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, who relied on big dollar donors. Sanders also attacked Biden for accepting the support of a Super PAC founded by his allies. During the 2016 campaign, he also criticized his rival Hillary Clinton for trusting in their support.

But he was far more circumspect about Our Revolution on Sunday and advocated a “broken” campaign finance system that he would revise if elected president.

“There are groups across the country that can legally do what they want. And I would very much like to say and end if other candidates do the same, ”said Sanders. “So I’m not for these things … But that’s the world we live in.”

He also suggested that there was not much he could do to stem the electoral activity of our revolution, including that his followers should vote.

“The function of our revolution was to generate grass-roots political activities that involve people in the political process, and I think they did a very good job,” said Sanders. Legally – and actually I have nothing to do with them – they work absolutely independently of our campaign. “

___

Slodysko reported from Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.