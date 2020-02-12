Sanders conducts discussions with DNC to collect money for large dollars

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bernie Sanders is in talks with the Democratic National Committee to run the first of two party fundraisers, where he is likely to appear for the same large dollar donors he has repeatedly kicked on the campaign track.

A DNC official confirmed the discussions on Wednesday. They come as Sanders’ relationship with the party’s establishment becomes more important after a victory in Tuesday’s presidential primary in New Hampshire and an essential tie for first place last week in the Iowa caucuses.

While the established leaders have raised the alarm in recent weeks about Sanders’ extreme left-wing candidacy, the strong finishes in the two opening games of the 2020 primary season only ensure that he will be a force in party politics, at least through the national convention in July.

Collecting money for the party will be a particularly urgent task in 2020. The one who wins the primary will inherit a party that has $ 6.5 million in debt and that has been donated by President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee with more than 6 by 1 has been exceeded. last year alone in more than $ 600 million.

As a condition for access to the party’s voters, all 2020 contenders – including Sanders – are required to head at least two fundraisers for the “Unity Fund” of the DNC, which will go to the final candidate.

Sanders, the only presidential candidate who has not yet had an event for the party, has trained for years against large fundraisers. His victory speech in New Hampshire was no exception.

“This is a coast-to-coast movement that demands that we finally have an economy and a government that works for all of us – not rich campaigners,” the Vermont senator told supporters.

He is also repeatedly cursed against the DNC, who accused him of rigging the 2016 primary in favor of rival Hillary Clinton.

As a headliner at one of their events, he will not only look for large dollar donors he has criticized, but he will also do this to raise money for an organization that he and his supporters have called corrupt.

According to campaign financing rules, a single donor attending a DNC event can pay a check of more than $ 300,000.

The Sanders campaign did not immediately deliver a message on Wednesday.

Although the details, including location and layout, still need to be locked, a DNC official said that discussions with the Sanders campaign are ongoing. The official spoke about the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

