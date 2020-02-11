Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primarily

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bernie Sanders had a small lead over Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic primary Tuesday evening in New Hampshire, while the two ideological contradictions fought for the leader in the chaotic nomination battle against President Donald Trump.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Midwestern moderate such as former mayor Buttigieg, finished in third place. It was an unexpectedly strong show for Klobuchar, which rose after a striking debate performance on Friday.

“Tonight in New Hampshire, because everyone had even counted us a week ago,” Klobuchar said, “I came back and we delivered.”

With still votes in, the race was too early to call. But the night was disappointing for two prominent hopeful White House. Former vice president Joe Biden competed with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for fourth place. Neither was on its way to receive delegates.

After a chaotic start of primary voting last week in Iowa, the Democrats hoped that New Hampshire would provide clarity in their urgent search to choose someone to hire Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out after a weak finish on Tuesday evening: just-the-facts moderate Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and political newcomer Andrew Yang, who in the past year attracted a small but loyal following and was one of only three candidates in color in the race.

While struggling candidates tried to minimize the latest results, history suggests that the first in the nation will primarily have a huge impact on the 2020 race. In modern times, no democrat has ever become the party’s general election candidate without finishing first or second in New Hampshire.

While the action was on the democratic side, Trump easily won the Republican primary of New Hampshire. He was faced with symbolic opposition from the former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Warren, months among the front runners, did poorly in the early results, but said cheering supporters: “Our campaign is built for the long term and we are just starting.”

She said Sanders and Buttigieg are “both great candidates,” and congratulated Klobuchar, whom she called “my friend and colleague.” Despite a shameful defeat that raised questions about her path, Warren promised to move forward.

After predicting that he would take “a hit” in New Hampshire after a distant fourth place in Iowa, Biden essentially abandoned the state. He traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday while betting his candidacy on a strong show there later this month, encouraged by support from black voters.

“We have just started,” said Biden.

More than a year after Democrats began to announce their presidential candidates, the party is struggling to unite behind a message or messenger in its desperate quest to defeat Trump. This increased the deployment of the New Hampshire primary because voters weighed whether candidates were too liberal, too moderate or inexperienced – vulnerabilities that could play in Trump’s favor in the fall.

He wasn’t in the mood, but New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg loomed over the New Hampshire game because moderates couldn’t embrace any alternative to Sanders.

Bloomberg skipped all four states that are voting this month for dozens of delegate matches in March. He has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the effort.

New Hampshire Democrats attended primary school on Tuesday with a focus on equity issues.

Just over 1 in 10 said they were “very sure” that their party’s process of choosing a presidential candidate was fair, according to a broad study by AP VoteCast. At the same time, nearly 8 out of 10 also considered the economy unfair, although there was little consensus on which candidate would do the best job of controlling the world’s largest economy.

Democrats kept a close eye on how many people showed up for Tuesday’s game. The New Hampshire State Secretary predicted a record turnout, but if that didn’t come true, Democrats would face the prospect of waning enthusiasm after a relatively weak show in Iowa last week and the rising polls by Trump.

Trump, campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday evening, tried to inject chaos into the process. The republican president suggested that conservatively inclined voters can influence the democratic primary results of the state, although only registered democrats and voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the democratic presidential primary of New Hampshire.

In the days prior to Tuesday’s primary, Buttigieg was increasingly attacked by Biden and Klobuchar, who contracted his lack of experience. And from the left, Sanders attacked Buttigieg’s dependence on large dollar donors, giving Sanders supporters ‘Wall Street Pete’.

After New Hampshire, the political spotlight shifts to Nevada, where Democrats hold caucuses on 22 February. But several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, are planning to visit states that vote for Super Tuesday in the coming days to indicate that they are in the race for the long term.

Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Will Weissert, Holly Ramer and Thomas Beaumont contributed from New Hampshire.

