Sanders appeals to women after a flap with Warren

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders has strengthened her position on women in the New Hampshire election campaign after an argument about sexism in politics with his progressive and 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren.

The Vermont Senator made a short speech at Seacoast Women’s March in Portsmouth on Saturday saying, “We’re here together.”

“Men, if you believe abortion rights, if you believe that equal pay for equal work is only a question of women, you are absolutely wrong,” said Sanders. “It’s a human thing and men have to stand with women.”

Sanders didn’t stop to march, but made his way to the next campaign stop. His comments on the event came a day after his campaign released two television ads in New Hampshire. The state’s area code is scheduled for February 11, eight days after the Iowa assemblies led the nomination competitions.

One of these ads, “Our Side,” says that under President Donald Trump, “women’s rights are being attacked.”

“Bernie Sanders is on our side and always has been,” says a narrator about pictures of Sanders who advertise and pose for pictures with large groups of followers, most of them women. “The struggle to protect a woman’s right to vote, full funding for planned parenthood, affordability of childcare, and ensuring paid family vacation and equal pay.”

Sanders’ efforts underscore the important role women will play in the election of the Democratic presidential candidate in the early years and beyond. But this message could be particularly questioned given the feud with Warren this week.

In Portsmouth, Sanders said, “What the Women’s March is and what we are about is that it is the women of this country who have the right to control their bodies, not the politicians.”

He made no mention of Warren or the flare of his long-time friend, a Massachusetts senator who overlaps with him on many political initiatives aimed at revamping the nation’s political and economic system. Warren said last week that during a private meeting between the two in 2018, Sanders disagreed that a woman could win the presidency – an accusation that he refused.

This has raised deeper questions about misogyny in society that candidates must overcome. The senators then encountered the feud “he said she said” during a debate last week. Warren refused to shake Sander’s hand afterwards when both called the other “a liar”.

They were in the Senate on Thursday at the start of impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying they didn’t talk about the incident later. Since then, both have refused to comment further.

Sanders said to voters at a later stop in New Hampshire: “I think the best thing for all Democratic candidates is that you heard me tonight and didn’t hear a word from me from the other candidates. “

That may have been true in front of the campaign audience, but Sanders had spent weeks with Warren before dusting up criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden for being the two hard-fought in Iowa and beyond. On Saturday, Biden called to “deny” Sanders’ camp, which he calls “doctor video.” Some senator supporters say the former vice president endorses Republican calls to cut social security and Medicare.

A short time later, Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir replied that Biden had to be honest about his social security record.

Also on Saturday, Warren in Iowa campaigned for abortion rights and spoke to activists of the planned parenthood in a private household. She told the crowd that she was intentionally wearing a pink Planned Parenthood scarf at Trump’s inauguration that was designed so that the logo would show up whenever she was photographed, according to an assembly pool report.

One of the people who asked a question at the Planned Parenthood event, Tanya Keith from Des Moines, told Warren about the spit with Sanders: “I believe you 100%.”

“Because I looked at you and looked at him and I think he did. I know Bernie Sanders said these things to you because I saw your body language and I saw his body language, “said Keith.

Warren replied, “Bernie and I have been friends for a long time.”

“We are fighting for the same problems,” she added. “We were allies in these struggles long before I got into politics.”

Weissert reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

