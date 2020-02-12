Sanders and Trump win New Hampshire primary

Washington: US Senator Bernie Sanders has won the Democratic presidential primaries in key New Hampshire, boosting his White House 2020 campaign significantly as the race for his party’s nomination gains momentum over the next few months.

73-year-old President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election, won the Republican primary in New Hampshire with a massive vote.

78-year-old Sanders, who lost to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 New Hampshire presidential primaries, was ahead of his closest rival Pete Buttigieg.

The Vermont senator received 26 percent support with more than 85 percent of the vote, followed by Buttigieg with 24.4 percent and Amy Klobuchar with 19.8 percent of the vote.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden were on the distant fourth and fifth places, respectively.

“Now that we’ve got another win in New Hampshire, the establishment and the financial elite are going to throw everything at us except the sink. And I feel like the sink is coming pretty soon,” Sanders said afterwards in his win New Hampshire.

The Republican Party and Trump campaign said that Sanders, who won the Democratic primary, reflects that socialism has gained momentum in the Democratic Party.

“One thing is clear: Bernie Sanders, who won his second state in a row, shows how socialism is now the mainstream in today’s Democratic Party,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), in a statement.

“The history of the Democrats in New Hampshire is the continuing dominance of the large government’s socialist policies and the success of its flag bearer Bernie Sanders,” said Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager.

“Regardless of which democrat ultimately emerges from the month-long dumpster fire of a primary process, we know that there will be a contrast between President Trump’s track record and his optimistic view of the future toward the Democrats and their socialist job-cutting agenda,” he added ,

Ahead of the US presidential election later this year, White House hopefuls are fighting for their party’s nomination in what are known as primary primaries across the country.

