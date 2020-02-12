Sanchi University – where the ratio of students to employees is the same

“We don’t want to go into what happened earlier. Sanchi University will soon sign a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with several foreign universities and start courses that will attract students,” said Pankaj Rag, chief secretary for culture.

A recent meeting with foreign partners took place in New Delhi. MoUs are signed with Buddhist countries such as Laos, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and others.

The university is being revived with the introduction of new courses designed to improve students’ career opportunities. There are also several projects from abroad in the anvil that will attract the students.

A recent review meeting also placed emphasis on publicizing Sanchi University and its courses because they are not well known. The academic council meeting was also held to shape future planning.

Currently, in addition to a Chinese language course, Sanchi University only offers PhD, M.Phil and postgraduate courses based on research and innovation in specific areas of study such as Buddhism, Indian philosophy and Sanskrit language.