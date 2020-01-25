It’s been just over seven months since we last received an original piece from San Holo music, but that changes everything next Friday with the release of the musician’s next single, “Honest” with Broods. A song of the years to come.

Since his first album album1 in 2018, he has released the singles “Lead Me Back” and “Lost Lately”, two very emotional and raw songs. From an overview of “Honest” shared on social media (see below), it looks like the trend will continue.

Only 30 seconds of the song was teased, with a grainy Broods voice, detuned and covered with white noise as it gradually became clearer … perhaps a reference to the honesty from which it sings?

Everything will be revealed next Friday, January 31 so that everyone can hear it. Check out the teaser below.

NEW MUSIC JANUARY 31 ft Honest ft. @Broodsmusic

RT to spread honesty! pic.twitter.com/H338fDxD9m

– ✨ San Holo ✨ (80%) (@sanholobeats) January 22, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com