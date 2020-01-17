Alyssa Nakken, a former softball star at Sacramento State, will join the coaching staff of the San Francisco Giants as the first full-time assistant in the history of the Major League Baseball.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who was hired in November, added Nakken and Mark Hallberg to his team on Thursday, the team said. Kapler said they will help build a winning culture in the clubhouse.

“In every organization, the environment affects performance and baseball clubs are no different,” said Kapler. “That’s why, in addition to helping the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on promoting a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other things, a deep sense of collaboration and teamwork. ”

Nakken, a former triple base player at all conferences for Sacramento State, joined the team as an intern in their baseball operations department in 2014 and was most recently in charge of overseeing the organization’s initiatives in matters of health and wellness.

Justine Siegal, the first coach for a major league organization when she was part of the Oakland Athletics Education League team in 2015, tweeted, “The wall is broken.”

In November, the New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec as a full-time coach for the minor leagues.

Former Sacramento state head coach Kathy Strahan said she was very proud.

“I knew early on that it would open new paths and do something revolutionary,” said Strahan, according to a university statement. “His positive energy, his intellect and his tremendous desire to succeed will be a precious asset for the players and the Giants organization. I think this incredible trip is just the beginning and I know she will enjoy the ride. “

The Giants were 77-85 last season.