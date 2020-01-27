San Antonio West Side Sound journey to modern revival

SAN ANTONIO – When the driving and nervous notes of rock’n’roll rhythms permeated the impressive spirit of a young Eduardo Hernandez, the San Antonio native knew that he was born to play music.

Eddie and the Valiants keep San Antonio’s West Side Sound alive

Sound includes an eclectic mix of music genres

The 11-piece band performs regularly in the Luna Bar & Lounge

“I grew up as a rocker, as a metal head. My first love was Elvis Presley, ”said Hernandez. “And then I discovered bands like KISS, like most children do. AC / DC. Black Sabbath. Judas priest. And I just assumed that. I wanted to play the guitar. “

These days, Hernandez is using his talent as a guitarist to save and preserve the sweet sounds of a unique mix of music that is native to San Antonio and South Central Texas. The experienced musician said: “The stuff has to be saved, preserved and shared.”

We are talking about the West Side Sound of San Antonio.

Hernandez is the band leader of Eddie and the Valiants, The live tribute band, founded in 2017, has a mission: they play the music that was harvested decades ago in backyard parties, canteens, bars, salons, verandas and music halls across the entire region of southern Texas. The roots of the West Side Sound go back to the 1950s.

During my interview with Hernandez at the city’s newest live music hotspot, which he owns – the Lighthouse Lounge – I gave the musician an impression that many had when the Valiants played on stage: he believes that his Tribute band did this? has breathed new life into the decade-old West Side Sound?

“I think so, man. I think we impressed Eddie and the Valiants, “said Hernandez.

An advertising poster for a concert appearance by Eddie and the Valiants. (Courtesy of Eddie and the Valiants)

Born in the region, the music brand was born in various ethnic musical influences such as Mexican conjunto, southern country, African-American blues, Czech and German polka and, of course, rock and roll and R&B born in the USA. The mix is ​​really a form of Texana and Americana music. San Antonio bands cultivated the music mix mainly in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

“There is a whole younger generation who decided to do it,” said the eleven-member band leader. “Her parents were familiar with these groups – their aunts, Tios and Tias. And it’s really cool that they rediscover it.”

The Valiants turn up the tunes that the San Antonio music elders wrote before them. Hernandez’s project includes bands like Sunny and the Sunliner, the Royal Jesters, The Commands, Sonny Ace and the Twisters, Rudy T and Doug Sahm, to name a few.

“It’s just very special – you know, the young teenage chicanos,” said Hernandez. “And yes, they did their rancheros and polkas and baleros and all that Spanish music, but they loved R&B. They loved soul music. They loved the stuff they heard on the radio. Basically black music. And they just wanted it copy. When they did it, the end result was pretty cool. “

The only local band from this era of music that has surfaced American bandstand was Sunny and the Sunliner. With the exception of the Sunliner, the late, great Doug Sahm, the Grammy Award winner Flaco Jimenez and the internationally known Augie Myers, much of the West Side Sound stayed at home.

I asked Hernandez what he thought of why much of this form of music was never outside of South Texas and San Antonio.

“I think it was just a matter of circumstances,” said the guitarist.

Regardless of the reason why this unique genre did not transmit radio waves nationwide, one thing is certain: the complex fusion of this music will always be reflected in the multi-ethnic legacy that was born right here in Texas.

You can see Eddie and the Valiants every Thursday night at the Luna Music Bar & Lounge on San Pedro Street.

Eddie and the Valiants appear together in this undated picture. (Courtesy of Eddie and the Valiants)

