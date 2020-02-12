Samurai adventure Katana Kami is heading west next week

There are now many great genres represented on the Nintendo Switch, but feudal Japanese samurai stories are certainly missing on the hybrid Nintendo handheld. Fortunately, publisher Spike Chunsoft and game developer Acquire want to change this with the release of Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story this month. We already knew the game came to Japan on February 20, but a recent eShop list confirms that Western players can experience the game on the same day.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf205mXFYIo [/ embed]

If you know the subtitle of Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story, it’s no coincidence. Acquire is known as the developers behind the free-roaming samurai action RPG series Way of the Samurai, which started in 2002 and most recently appeared in 2011. Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story serves as a spiritual successor to sorts, dumping the third-person action for isometric, top-down gameplay.

There is also a much stronger focus on more than just your sword-swinging skills in this game. As you spend your nights at Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story, explore mysterious dungeons to find new material and track down your kidnapped daughter. During the day you will forge and sell weapons to local clans and factions to pay your debt.

Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story will be launched on February 20 in the Nintendo eShop for $ 29.99.

[Source]