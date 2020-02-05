Samuel L Jackson plays in trailer for new Saw movie: “Do you want to play games, asshole?”

The first trailer for the new Saw film, Spiral, has been released online.

Chris Rock leads the project, the full title of which is Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

The comedian has collaborated with Lionsgate for a new interpretation of the film series and his villain Jigsaw, who imprison victims in situations that require the greatest sacrifices to survive.

Samuel L Jackson and Max Minghella also play a leading role in the film that sees a murderer, inspired by Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw, aimed at police officers.

The final moments of the trailer see the character of Rock chained to nothing by a saw and return to the first film with Leigh Whannell and Cary Elwes.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first movie in 2004,” Rock said earlier about the project. “I am excited about the possibility of bringing this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

The franchise has earned nearly $ 1 billion worldwide so far. The new film will be a completely new story set in the same world as the eight previous episodes.

Mark Burg and Oren Koules, who produced the original franchise, will again serve as producers, with Darren Lynn Bousman, behind Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, on board as director.

The scenario is based on a story devised by Rock, but is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

Rock’s version of Saw be will be released in the cinema on May 15, 2020.

