Samsung unveils the Apple AirDrop-Esque Quick Share function for Galaxy S20 phones

By allowing speculation about the Quick Share function to rest, Samsung has officially confirmed that it would roll out the direct sharing function on the latest Galaxy S20 series smartphones. The company said this feature will initially be available for the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra 5G. Samsung’s Fast Sharing feature allows users to share files directly with a nearby device. In a sense, it’s much Loke Apple’s AirDrop facility, which allows users to share files with other iPhones, iPads, and Mac devices.

With Quick Share, a user can share files with up to five people at a time. “See which of your contacts are nearby, so you can select and share up to 5 friends at a time. Linking is not necessary, “says Samsung. Prior to Quick Share, the tech giant rolled out its device sharing feature on its Samsung TV, with a different name called Direct Share. Meanwhile, Google is also working on something similar called Fast Share.

Moreover, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi also work together to expand the peer-to-peer transmission alliance on the world market. The alliance allows users to send files, photos and videos without an internet connection. Andy Wu, vice-president of OPPO and president of Software Engineering Business Division, said in a statement: “The goal of this three-brand collaboration is to make the millions of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users around the world effortless and more user-friendly. This is an important first step for OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to better serve their users together, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to join in and provide a more open, effortless and interactive experience for users. “.

