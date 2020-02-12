Samsung has added the Google Duo call option to the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip Dialer

While Samsung will bring Duo integration to the Galaxy S20 series, and there are chances that the same integration will also be rolled out to other phones.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip phones have even been unveiled during the company’s Unpacked 2020 event. The Korean tech giant has also announced that the Google Duo app will be closely integrated into the Samsung Galaxy phones, and the functionality is now available through the standard dealer app itself. Samsung explained that users should tap Duo to start a video call in Full HD with 5G via the dialer. In addition, there are no restrictions on who you can video chat with, since Duo works on different operating systems.

While Samsung will bring the Duo integration from the Galaxy S20 series of phones, and there are chances that the same integration will gradually be rolled out to older phones in the coming months. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip phones come with Duo buttons in the Samsung contacts, messages and phone apps. Google Duo mainly supports hardware functions of Galaxy phones, the company said. The wide-angle cameras on the Galaxy S20 series may make the video call experience a lot higher. On the new Samsung foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, the display of Google Duo splits in two to get the most out of the foldable design of the phone.

