Samsung gets a head start against Apple and Huawei with foldable Galaxy S20 and Z-flip

Samsung Electronics unveiled a foldable smartphone in the form of a large makeup compact and put 5G mobile networking capabilities in all its other flagship devices while striving to maintain the mantle of the largest global telephone company. Samsung’s second attempt at a folding phone after a delayed rollout last year comes when the South Korean company fends off its traditional rival in the premium smartphone market, Apple Inc., along with emerging Chinese makers such as Huawei who have eaten in its sales in China and Europe. Huawei has only released its own folding phones in China and Apple has yet to release a 5G iPhone of any kind.

Some analysts said the sales of Samsung’s new flagship series, the Galaxy S20 – with no less than four powerful cameras – would be slightly less than those of its predecessor, expecting foldable phones to be able to eat part of its revenue. Samsung shares, which generated 34% of the profit from the mobile business and half from the chip business last year, rose 0.2% in a flat broader market. The Galaxy Z Flip, with folding glass, starts as a large square when closed and expands to look like most smartphones. It starts at $ 1,380 and will be available in purple, gold and black from Friday, the executives in San Francisco said. Last year’s Galaxy Fold, a larger unit that folds like a book and was panned for construction, had a plastic screen and cost nearly $ 2,000.

Carriers are betting on 5G handsets to breathe new life into the demand as people ripen their phones for three to four years with the global smartphone market ripening, said Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM.O), who chips for many supplied the Samsung devices. “The most important thing that is relevant to the Galaxy S20 is that it really is a story about how 5G now becomes mainstream,” Amon told Reuters in an interview.

Samsung said its three Galaxy S20 phones will be more expensive than its predecessors when they launch in March with a starting price of $ 999. They have a 5G option, while the Z Flip is a 4G phone. “Everyone wants it to have 5G, but with the segment they focus on style-conscious younger people, now I think they’ll be fine,” without 5G in the Z Flip, said Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy. According to IDC, Samsung was number 1 in smartphones in 2019, with 21.6% of the world market. But it lost that title to Apple in December, because cheaper prices for the iPhone 11 launched in the third quarter helped the American company to mark its best growth since 2015. Worldwide, it is also facing fierce competition from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, which is nearly a third in market share in the fourth quarter, although the Chinese company is trapped in a US-China battle over security and technology, especially in 5G.

While the outbreak of coronavirus in China has put pressure on the global supply chain and disrupted production, the South Korean company is least affected by the major producers because the main production base is in Vietnam, analysts say.

It brought the rear camera lenses of the new Galaxy S20 devices, which head-to-head compete with iPhones, to a square black panel, bringing cameras closer to the design of the iPhone 11 series. Two of the three new S20 phones from Samsung have four cameras, compared to three cameras on Apple’s iPhone. “The camera battle on smartphones is definitely back,” says Bob O’Donnell from TECHnalysis Research. Limited productivity of foldable displays will limit Samsung, say industry officials and analysts. This year’s revenue is a maximum of 5 million units, or less than 2% of Samsung’s total smartphone shipments in 2019, a person familiar with Reuters said. Samsung is likely to launch an updated version of its Galaxy Fold later this year, another source said.

“Folding is expensive and very difficult to make. It will take time to make foldable products into mass products, “said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, who expects a mass market rise by 2022 or 2023.” For the time being, foldable products are a super premium product that can generate a profit or a ‘halo effect’ for the Samsung brand. “

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.