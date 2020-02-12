Samsung Galaxy S20 phones: 8K video, 120Hz display and super fast charging via the menu

Introducing the first full 5G flagship line-up, Samsung Electronics unveiled Tuesday’s Galaxy S20 series – with S20 Ultra variant with a huge 16 GB RAM – that comes with a brand new artificial artificial intelligence (AI) -controlled camera -architecture, super fast charging and 8K video recordings. The Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colors; Galaxy S20 + comes in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black colors. The Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25 W fast charger (S20 Ultra supports 45 W super fast charging). S20 houses 4000 mAh battery, S20 + has 4,500 mAh battery while Ultra has a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard – S20 in 128 GB version LTE version with 8 GB version while S20 + and S20 Ultra in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB versions. “Because all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung offers a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible AI-powered camera, you can capture the moments and connect seamlessly to the people you love “, TM Roh, president and head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. The Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the first devices to enable new mobile experiences that benefit from both sub-6 and mmWave technologies, while Galaxy S20 supports sub-6 technology.

All three devices can offer non-independent and independent 5G capabilities, the company said. The Galaxy S20 and S20 + have a triple rear camera system with a main 64MP camera and a 10MP selfie shooter, while the S20 Ultra has a main 108MP camera and a 40MP camera on the front. The S20 Ultra goes one step further with the option to dynamically switch between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to non-binning technology that combines nine pixels on one at the sensor level. The devices have groundbreaking zooming options. Users can use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20 + and can experience up to 100x super resolution zoom with a clearer image than ever before on S20 Ultra. Thanks to AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can take a number of photos and videos, such as Live Focus, Cropped, Ultra Wide and more that capture your moment the best.

The Galaxy S20 offers 8K video recordings. When you’re done shooting, you can stream video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV. Samsung said it works with YouTube, so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube.

“Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals,” the company said.

The Galaxy S20 series takes mobile gaming to a higher level. With a 120Hz screen, users can play incredibly smoothly. Samsung will later work with Microsoft to launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile.

The company also presented new Galaxy Buds +, which has AKG sound and has 2-way speakers, 3 microphones for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and up to 11 hours of battery together with an additional 11 hours in the case. The Buds + app, Galaxy Buds + ‘, is now compatible with iOS.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.