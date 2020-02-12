Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Buds Plus and more: Galaxy unpacked on a Glimpse

Samsung had its big night last night and stopped months of rumors by officially unveiling the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Buds + and some software announcements. Most things went according to plan, so there was no surprise in store. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S20 series now has a super expensive smartphone that can zoom 100x, while Samsung’s foldable telephone journey continues. If you’ve missed all the action from last night, here’s a glimpse of everything that has happened on Samsung’s large, flashy Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Although the Galaxy Z Flip may have pulled more “oooh” out of the crowd, the Galaxy S20 was clearly the center of last night. The flagship of smartphones comes after the Galaxy S10 from 2019 and offers several important improvements. For one, 5G – each of the three Galaxy S20 phones (i.e., Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra) comes with 5G variants, but also has 4G variants in markets that do not yet support the new network.

The other headliner function of the Galaxy S20 series is the 100x hybrid zoom camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Although this sounds rather gimmicky, it is still a feat for Samsung to manage 100x zoom on a smartphone. The company revealed that it uses a “folded” lens for this, which is basically the same as the periscopic lens that Oppo first made a few years ago. The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus now have up to 30x hybrid zoom, which is still quite interesting.

As with every Samsung flagship, there is no denying that the phones look premium and modern from the front. With a centrally aligned perforated camera on the front, minimal frames flank the 120Hz display to make things look great. However, none of this is cheap – the Samsung Galaxy S20 costs $ 999 (~ Rs 71,200), the S20 Plus costs $ 1,199 (~ Rs 85,400) and the S20 Ultra is linked to a whopping $ 1,399 (~ Rs 99,700). The latter is actually Samsung’s most expensive smartphone of the night and even surpasses the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

During the keynote, Samsung took careful breaks to clarify how much work they have done on the hinge of the Galaxy Z Flip. They also discussed how the screen is no longer plastic, but is actually a (very) thin glass plate, which apparently makes it durable. All this brought back memories of the Galaxy Fold and the scars it apparently left on Samsung. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Flip is a new start, and at first glance it seems to last.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch display in the unfolded state, has three cameras (one in the front, two in the back) and even a small notification screen in the front. It looks premium and well thought out and not as different as the Galaxy Fold. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip has an easier learning curve, making the phone interesting to experience. The three-step hinge will hopefully last, and finally the price tag of $ 1,380 (~ Rs 98,300) means that it is much less exorbitant than the Galaxy Fold.

If you are willing to pay the same price for an iPhone XS, would you rather not spend it on a phone with a folding display?

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

The Galaxy Buds Plus adapted every rumor about it, word for word. It now has a considerably better battery life with 11 hours of playback time from the buttons. It has an additional driver on board, extra microphones to improve call quality and adds a special gesture for Spotify playback at the touch of a button, if that’s the kind of function you want. More importantly, it has tried to be more than what standard earbuds have been, both in terms of functions, overall sound, and battery life. It is now also a little more expensive, at $ 149.99 (~ Rs 10,700).

Software announcements: Xbox games, Google Duo

Samsung once again shook Microsoft’s hand and stated that a select range of Xbox games will now come to the Galaxy S20 series. This begins with the introduction of the free-to-play Forza Street coming to the Galaxy S20, introducing a Forza game outside of Microsoft’s ecosystem for the first time. Hopefully more Xbox games will come to more Samsung phones, and the feature will at least trickle down to the Galaxy S10 generation.

Samsung has also integrated Google Duo directly into the dialer, so that users can make video calls directly. This is a handy addition and depending on the success, Samsung is likely to expand this partnership by also extending the presence of Duo to more Samsung phones.

