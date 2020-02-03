Samsung Galaxy S20 can take multiple photos at once with the ‘Quick Take’ camera function

Samsung will soon unveil its new flagship smartphone – expected to be the Galaxy S20 – and the latest rumor suggests it will come with an unparalleled camera feature.

The multiple lenses on the back of the device can take multiple photos at the same time thanks to a “Quick Take” function, according to the productive leaker Max Weinbach.

This means that users can choose between an ultra-wide, zoomed-in or normal image when taking a photo.

Previous leaks have hinted that the main camera will come with a huge 108-megapixel image sensor, although the Quick Take feature may only be available on the higher Galaxy S20 Ultra version of the smartphone.

Other rumors suggest that the Galaxy S20 series comes with top-end Snapdragon 865 processors and an Infinity-O display.

An extensive leak last month revealed almost every specification of the Galaxy S20 series of phones, including an impressive 16 GB of RAM on the top layer of Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

All details of the new phones are expected to be revealed during the Samsung Unpacked event on 11 February.

The San Francisco event also saw the debut of the new foldable flip phone from Samsung, which has also been the subject of countless leaks in recent weeks.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the latest attempt by the South Korean company to get a foothold in the emerging collapsible smartphone market, which began unfavorably in 2019 with the ill-fated Galaxy Fold.

Leaks suggest that Samsung’s new folding phone has a vertically foldable design (Winfuture.de)

Unlike the first Samsung foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip closed the horizontal mechanism in favor of a vertically foldable design similar to the recently announced Motorola Razr.

The inside is not expected to be as high-spec as the Galaxy S20, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The compact design can be popular with consumers who are tired of ballooning smartphones and Samsung claims that it could “change the way you use your phone”.

Samsung does not comment on unannounced devices, but an official teaser video gave an indication of what the phone will look like and contained the slogan “Change the shape of the future”.

.