Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review: play the “Affordable Flagship” game

In addition to the usual range of flagship smartphones, Samsung focused last year on the budget and mid-range segments with the Galaxy-M and Galaxy-A series. Towards 2020, the company is now focusing on the affordable flagship category, in particular the sub-Rs 40,000 price segment. OnePlus dominates and has been so successful in this segment for a while, that Xiaomi and Realme are trying to compete with the ‘Flagship Killer’.

According to Samsung, the new Galaxy S10 Lite offers the premium Galaxy S experience at a more affordable price. Although it has S10 in its name, it does not resemble the original Galaxy S10 series. First of all there is a flat AMOLED display and the hole has been moved to the center, just like the Galaxy Note 10. The triple cameras at the back are placed in a raised rectangular module, very similar to what we saw on the Galaxy M30s.

Design

The handset also uses what Samsung calls “Glastic”, a combination of glass and plastic. The use of this plastic molten glass also helps in shedding some weight. This was one of the first things I noticed when I got hold of the device. It feels light, considering the size and dimensions and the fact that it is charged with a large battery of 4,500 mAh. According to the company, this material offers a premium finish comparable to glass, but at the same time it does not break like glass. Oh, and it also attracts many fingerprints. I personally had no complaints.

In general, the handset looks worthy and feels worth the price, almost as good as the OnePlus 7T. But there are some important things that I must point out. First of all, there is no headphone jack on this phone, but luckily there are a few USB Type-C earphones in the box. There is also only one speaker at the bottom of the phone.

Samsung is a pioneer when it comes to its mobile screens, and the Galaxy S10 Lite is no exception. The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel covers almost the entire front with thin edges all around. It offers a Full HD + resolution of 2400×1080 but somehow the Samsung OneUI makes the icons appear larger than expected. The panel is absolutely clear, offers spicy colors and you can of course adjust the colors and white balance to your liking. There is also a fingerprint scanner under the screen, although it is not the same as the one we have seen in the Galaxy S10 series. More about this later.

Now the display feels at the same level as the Fluid AMOLED panel of the OnePlus 7T. It is comparable in terms of color reproduction and brightness, but OnePlus offers a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes a huge difference. Now I am not saying that the panel on the S10 Lite is bad, I thought it was a bit clearer. But once you’ve gone to that fast 90Hz refresh rate, everything else just seems less smooth.

Performance

On the inside the handset is loaded with some solid specifications. There is a Snapdragon 855 processor linked to 8 GB RAM. There is also a 6 GB variant, but the company has decided not to introduce the variant at the launch. You get 128 GB of internal storage and if that feels less, there is the option to add a microSD card with a capacity of up to 512 GB. Samsung usually relies on its own range of processors, especially for devices launched in India, but the S10 Lite is an exception and can attract customers.

The performance is pretty solid. The new One UI 2.0 brings some small refinements together with the goodness of Android 10. The Samsung user interface somehow feels a bit too much, especially if you come from an Android smartphone with stock. Surprisingly, it’s smooth and in my two-week use, I have barely had to deal with glitches or delays. I only wish Samsung to provide support for third-party icon packs apart from the themes and backgrounds offered.

As a daily driver, the phone responds very quickly and smoothly. Multitasking is handled without problems and apps are opened quickly. Overall, I found the phone quite spicy and probably one of the best in its class. It’s just one step higher than the OnePlus 7T purely because of that faster 90Hz refresh rate and a cleaner Android experience with OxygenOS.

Gaming performance is really good considering the Snapdragon 800 series processor. PUBG Mobile can use the maximum Smooth + Ultra settings and after 20-25 minutes the phone becomes a little warm, but nothing unbearable.

The in-display fingerprint sensor works reasonably fast, although it is not the same as the ultrasonic used on the original S10 series. There is a single bottom-firing speaker that is neat but not as good as some of the competitors. Speaking of audio, Samsung offers Dolby Atmos enhancement using wired or Bluetooth headphones. In particular, there is no headphone connection, but Samsung bundles a few decent USB Type-C earphones.

Camera

Samsung claims that the S10 Lite offers a “Pro Grade Experience”. There is a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f / 2.0 lens together with OIS (optical image stabilization). This is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f / 2.2 aperture and a field of view of 123 degrees together with a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f / 2.4 lens. At the front there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f / 2.2 lens. The company has emphasized that the main camera comes with an OIS system in combination with the company’s Super Steady software, originally announced with the S10 series. The module attempts to simulate a gimbal to stabilize your videos, like most flagship phone cameras, combined with Super Steady, which is actually the company’s electronic image stabilization solution.

In addition to the Macro mode, the camera offers a number of other functions, including the Pro, Super slow-mo, Hyperlapse, Night and Food modes. Like most manual modes, you can adjust the exposure, white balance, and ISO with the Pro mode. It would have been great if Samsung had added the option to manually adjust the auto focus and shutter speed. There is also the Live Focus feature that allows you to add blur to your photos or videos in real time.

Now I compared some recordings that I had made with the S10 Lite with the OnePlus 7T. In clear conditions, the camera on the S10 Lite manages to produce good spirited colors with a wide dynamic range. Sharpness is usually good, but as seen on Samsung phones, there were certain shots that looked soft for no good reason. The HDR mode also works quite well and does not take much time to display images, even in low light.

I really liked the ultra-wide camera, apart from offering a wider field of vision compared to the OnePlus 7T, it managed to capture almost the same colors and dynamic range as the primary sensor, although not as sharp. The low light performance is reasonably good thanks to the OIS and in certain scenarios it has succeeded in producing better photos than the OnePlus 7T. The special night mode manages to bring out some details in the shaded areas, but highlights can go for a shot. The macro mode is definitely much better than most of the handsets I’ve tested so far, but is neck and neck when it comes to the OnePlus 7T.

Regarding video recording, with the S10 Lite you can record 4K video with 30 fps from both the regular and the ultra-wide camera, which is nice to see. As mentioned above, you can enable the Super Steady mode, but that only works on the main camera and only for 1080p videos. Videos look fairly stable if you combine and combine the settings, but nothing special.

Battery

This is an area where the Galaxy S10 Lite really impresses. The 4500mAh battery can make the phone work all day long. As a daily driver, I used the phone to check emails, listen to music on Spotify, take a few photos, and play PUBG Mobile for about 2 hours. I had about 40 percent left at the end of my day. Samsung bundles a 25W charger that completely uses up the device in about an hour. The company says it also supports charging 45 W, but you would need a separate charger for that.

Verdict

In itself, I would definitely recommend the Galaxy S10 Lite, because it addresses most of the customer’s issues. That said, the competition on the smartphone market is fierce and one cannot ignore the OnePlus 7T, Realme X2 Pro or the Redmi K20 Pro. There are definitely some areas where the S10 Lite is better than its competition, such as the long battery life, a slightly larger screen and good camera performance. But it’s not the best phone in its segment. However, it is definitely one of the highly recommended options if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 40,000.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.