Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Will probably come with a ‘Fine-Tuned’ 120Hz screen

Samsung is launching its new Galaxy S20 series in the coming days. While almost every detail about the next flagship series is in the open, a new leak has appeared for the Galaxy Note 20. Although the handset does not appear before August, it is rumored that the next Note will come with a “refined” 120Hz refresh rate technology screen.

The popular tipster Ice Universe, which has been pretty accurate in its claims, says that “the Galaxy Note20 will use a more sophisticated 120Hz refresh rate technology.” If the rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy Note 20 has a 120Hz refresh screen or display, something we’ve seen on devices such as the Asus ROG Phone II and the recently launched Poco X2. So far, Samsung offers a refresh rate of 60Hz on its flagship Galaxy Note series. There are rumors that at least one variant in the Galaxy S20 series may also be supplied with the display with a high refresh rate.

The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have a rectangular camera module on the back. The case diagram of Galaxy Note 20 suggests that the volume keys, as well as the power button, are on the left. At the bottom there is a microphone port, a USB Type-C port, a speaker and a slot for the S Pen.

