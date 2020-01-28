Sammy Hagar and White Snake concert tickets on sale!

Rock legend Sammy Hagar announced an American tour with their band The Circle and the 80s rock band Whitesnake. Hagar is known for his solo rock hit “I Can’t Drive 55”, as well as for replacing David Lee Roth as lead singer of Van Halen in the mid-80s. Whitesnake is known for “Here I Go Again”, which reached first place on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1987. The 80s rock band Night Ranger, known for the song “Sister” will support the two groups with special appearances during the tour. Christian. The tour begins July 9 and will stop in more than 25 cities in the United States.

Hagar and David Coverdale, the singer from Whitesnake, announced the tour in a short humorous video posted on Hagar’s YouTube channel. In a segment entitled “Tea-Quila”, the two singers discuss their careers. They also discuss their similarities and differences, where the expression “Tea-Quila” comes from – Hagar likes tequila, while David prefers tea. Watch the three-minute video below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNWtAnzjtq4 [/ integrated]

Feb 7

San Antonio, TX, United States

$ 6

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with Sammy Hagar and the circle

Feb. 20

Beverly Hills, California, United States

$ 80

March 14

Santiago, Región Metropolitana, CL

CLP 0

March 18

Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BR

R $ 0

March 20

Porto Alegre, RS, BR

R $ 0

March 22

São Paulo, SP, BR

R $ 0

Jul 11

Tampa, FL, United States

$ 56

Jul 14

Alpharetta, GA, United States

$ 51

Jul 15

Raleigh, NC, United States

$ 55

Jul 19

Charlotte, NC, United States

$ 49

Jul 22

Camden, NJ, United States

$ 29

23 Jul

Bristow, VA, United States

$ 56

Jul 26

Wantagh, NY, United States

$ 55

August 8

Cincinnati, OH, United States

US $ 52

August 11

Clarkston, MI, United States

$ 49

August 12

Cuyahoga Falls, OH, United States

$ 48

August 14

Tinley Park, IL, United States

$ 50

August 15th

Noblesville, IN, US

$ 50

August 18

Saratoga Springs, NY, United States

$ 50

21st of August

Holmdel, NJ, United States

$ 57

August 22

Mansfield, MA, United States

$ 60

Sep 2

Dallas, TX, United States

$ 49

Sep 3

The Woodlands, TX, United States

$ 48

Sep 6

Phoenix, AZ, United States

$ 48

Sep 8

Irvine, California, United States

$ 100

Sep 10

West Valley City, UT, United States

$ 55

Sep 13

Mountain View, California, United States

$ 49

Sep 16

Auburn, WA, United States

$ 58

Sep 18

Wheatland, California, United States

$ 58

Sep 20

Chula Vista, California, United States

$ 58