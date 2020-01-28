Sammy Hagar and White Snake concert tickets on sale!

Rock legend Sammy Hagar announced an American tour with their band The Circle and the 80s rock band Whitesnake. Hagar is known for his solo rock hit “I Can’t Drive 55”, as well as for replacing David Lee Roth as lead singer of Van Halen in the mid-80s. Whitesnake is known for “Here I Go Again”, which reached first place on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1987. The 80s rock band Night Ranger, known for the song “Sister” will support the two groups with special appearances during the tour. Christian. The tour begins July 9 and will stop in more than 25 cities in the United States.
GET OFFERS ON THE SAMMY HAGAR AND WHITESNAKE CONCERT TICKETS HERE!
Hagar and David Coverdale, the singer from Whitesnake, announced the tour in a short humorous video posted on Hagar’s YouTube channel. In a segment entitled “Tea-Quila”, the two singers discuss their careers. They also discuss their similarities and differences, where the expression “Tea-Quila” comes from – Hagar likes tequila, while David prefers tea. Watch the three-minute video below.
[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNWtAnzjtq4 [/ integrated]
For more information on tickets and concerts, click here!
Feb 7
San Antonio, TX, United States
$ 6
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with Sammy Hagar and the circle
Feb. 20
Beverly Hills, California, United States
$ 80
March 14
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, CL
CLP 0
March 18
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BR
R $ 0
March 20
Porto Alegre, RS, BR
R $ 0
March 22
São Paulo, SP, BR
R $ 0
Jul 11
Tampa, FL, United States
$ 56
Jul 14
Alpharetta, GA, United States
$ 51
Jul 15
Raleigh, NC, United States
$ 55
Jul 19
Charlotte, NC, United States
$ 49
Jul 22
Camden, NJ, United States
$ 29
23 Jul
Bristow, VA, United States
$ 56
Jul 26
Wantagh, NY, United States
$ 55
August 8
Cincinnati, OH, United States
US $ 52
August 11
Clarkston, MI, United States
$ 49
August 12
Cuyahoga Falls, OH, United States
$ 48
August 14
Tinley Park, IL, United States
$ 50
August 15th
Noblesville, IN, US
$ 50
August 18
Saratoga Springs, NY, United States
$ 50
21st of August
Holmdel, NJ, United States
$ 57
August 22
Mansfield, MA, United States
$ 60
Sep 2
Dallas, TX, United States
$ 49
Sep 3
The Woodlands, TX, United States
$ 48
Sep 6
Phoenix, AZ, United States
$ 48
Sep 8
Irvine, California, United States
$ 100
Sep 10
West Valley City, UT, United States
$ 55
Sep 13
Mountain View, California, United States
$ 49
Sep 16
Auburn, WA, United States
$ 58
Sep 18
Wheatland, California, United States
$ 58
Sep 20
Chula Vista, California, United States
$ 58