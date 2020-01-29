There was a rating from Sammy Guevara, Minute Maid Park, and a rating from Royal Rumble, from WWE and Road to WrestleMania.

All Elite Wrestling games run automatically, and the Inner Circle runs on a specific idea, without local compromise for Brincar, Microfone, and Royal Rumble, replica of a D-Generation X invasion in WCW.

O jovem lutador mexicano ficou por durante largos minutos, fazendo algumas promos and deixando algumas palavras and fãs que iam passando pelo local. Diz-se que a atitude do “Spanish God” levou a uma pequena confusão (Spanish God)

Talvez pela atitude imatura or a All Elite Wrestling disch ter apoiado esta “brincadeira”, poucos sites internacionais estão a reportar este incidente envolvendo Sammy Guevara. Ainda assim, o caso foi registado por que estavam no local para assistir ao Royal Rumble and partilhado nas redes sociais.

The Spanish god himself @sammyguevara is in the Minute Maid Park and conquers the #RoyalRumble 🤣 # ImWithAEW #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/wB00OUzuFX

– “Merch Freak Austin” (@DreamOverBro) January 26, 2020

AEW’s Sammy Guevara showed up in a miniature tank in front of the #RoyalRumble in Minute Maid Park.

For some reason, he recites Scott Steiner’s infamous promo.

I am very confused. pic.twitter.com/rUDDbeES8w

– GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) January 26, 2020

O que achas deste comportamento by Sammy Guevara?