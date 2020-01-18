Sam Steel's OT goal lifts the Anaheim Ducks over the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1

RALEIGH, North Carolina – Sam Steel scored in a 1:36 breakaway in overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks over the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 Friday night.

Erik Gudbranson also had a goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots for Anaheim, who is entering a nine-day break after consecutive wins.

Sebastian Aho scored and James Reimer made 35 saves for Carolina, who played his first game without Dougie Hamilton after the star defender broke his right leg Thursday in Columbus.

Hamilton has 14 goals, 40 points and ranks second among all skaters with a plus-30 rating this season. The 26-year-old was chosen for the first time for the All-Star Game. He underwent surgery to repair his fibula on Friday and is expected to be away for two to three months.

“It’s a big loss, but all teams are going through this ordeal at some point and we’ll see how we react,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour before the game on Friday.

Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn had a chance to score critical in the closing seconds of the settlement but was stopped by Miller.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 3.59am in the first period. He kicked Joel Edmundson.

The Ducks drew when Ryan Getzlaf skated around the net and drew Carolina’s defense to the right side of the ice, leaving Gudbranson alone on the left. The Anaheim defenders defeated Reimer at 6:18 pm in the first to tie the game at 1-1.

Neither team scored in the second period. Miller made a big stop on Aho’s shorthand break at the start of the period.

Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Reimer stopped a close range shot by Daniel Sprong with 4:45 left in the period to keep the score tied.

The first part of the season was tough for the Ducks (19-24-5), but they start their week off and the break for the stars with road wins against Nashville and Carolina after losing six of their seven games precedents.

NOTES

Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin was named a replacement for the Metropolitan Division in the All-Star Game. … Haydn Fleury, who has five points in 25 games, was added to Carolina to take the place of Hamilton.

NEXT

Hurricanes: welcome the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Ducks: Off until a game in San Jose on January 27.

