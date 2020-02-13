Sam Smith is preparing third album “To Die For”

Sam Smith feels particularly generous this week. The superstar “Dancing With A Stranger” complements the New Music Friday lineup with its new single “To Die For”. In the hours before the release, however, they interfered with another surprise. What’s this? Details of their highly anticipated third album. The 27-year-old used social media to spill all of the tea. For starters, the LP is also called To Die For. We will hear the release date in full on May 1st. I don’t know anything about you, but I’m already counting down the days.

And it sounds as if the project will be your strongest excursion so far. “I’m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done,” Sam wrote on Instagram. That’s high praise considering how strong The Thrill Of It All 2017 was. They had more to say. “I’ve really freed myself from writing over the past two years and hope you can dance and relate to those stories. It’s always all for you.” We also got a first look at the cover, which shows the blue-eyed beauty posing in a sea of ​​hands. Check it out below.

