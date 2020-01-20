Sam Rockwell is a surprise SAG winner for Fosse / Verdon

Gwen Verdon not only danced at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Unfortunately, Sam Rockwell none of his Risky Business movements broke, but perhaps he was just too surprised about his victory for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a Limited Series or TV movie for his rendition of the legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse in Fosse Fosse / Verdon.

The Emmy and Golden Globe had passed him by, though Michelle Williams, the Verdon for his Fosse, had won them all and had already entered the stage tonight when he heard his name called.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” said the actor – a double winner in 2018 for supporting actor in a movie and for his role in the ensemble of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. “You think you can dance and then you meet these Fosse choreographers … I had something MC hammer moves and what Tom Cruise Bold business movements, but these people can really dance. They look like ordinary people, but they are really superheroes.

“To my nominees,” Rockwell continued, “I really didn’t think I’d be here. I share this with all of you. And especially (director) Tommy Kail and the wonderful Michelle Williams, my miracle twins. I can’t imagine you before you do this with someone other than you. “His acting coach and a few others got a shout, just like his” beloved Leslie Bibb “for her support, as always.

Life can really be a cabaret, old friend.

Rockwell defeated in this category Mahershala Alifor real detective; Golden Globe winner Russell Crowe(again absent in the boom of the price season due to the still furious forest fires in his native Australia) for The Loudest Voice; Jared Harris for Chernobyl; and Critics’ Choice and Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome for when they see us.