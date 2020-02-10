Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13: a duo that will be remembered for years to come. It is not due to contestants like Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, but the reason is Salman’s sincere host. He has been the host of the program for a decade, but this year has been special.

Ayushmann Khurrana along with his screen mate Jitendra Kumar was seen promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Jitendra revealed what happened after kissing Ayushmann on the screen.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan will NOT allow people to marry for this reason

In a promotional video of the same, Salman Khan is seen asking “Kissi wissi hui na (You kissed, right?”) To Jitendra. To which he replies: “I even gargle with warm water after the kiss.” Ayushmann also teases him by saying, “Kitna khush hai! (Just look how happy he is!).

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan ke @ayushmannk, @Farjigulzar aur @ Neenagupta001 ke liye @BeingSalmanKhan ne banayi Pani Puri!

Watch this action-packed episode tonight at 10:30 p.m.

Anytime at @justvoot @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia # BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss # BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zrhdoLei0K

– Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 10, 2020

Rajat Sharma is seen questioning Salman Khan in a witness box (katghara). Rajat asks: “Asim ke wajah is Himanshi ki sagai toot gai? (Did Himanshi’s engagement break due to Asim?) “To which Salman Khan replied:” Wo sagai kar k aai thi, maine unko roka ki mat karo (I tried to stop them because she was already engaged when she came to the show). “

. @ RajatSharmaLive karne aa rahe hai @BeingSalmanKhan par kuch tedhe sawaalon ke vaar!

Watch #SomvaarKaVaar aaj raat 10:30 get off.

Anytime at @justvoot @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia # BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss # BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/aFs72yiqxk

– COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 10, 2020

Sharma did not stop there, stepped forward and asked: “Sidharth ko bhi aapne kaha Shehnaaz se bach ke rehne”. Kul mila ke na a khud shadi karunga na karne dunga? Sabke Chapter Khatam Karane Lage Hain Aap? (You also asked Sidharth Shukla to distrust Shehnaaz. In general, you won’t get married and won’t let others get married. You’re trying to end everyone’s chapters.) “

Salman then arrives at his best natural moment and adds: “Mera shuru nahi ho raha na señor. (That’s because my chapter is not starting.) “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!