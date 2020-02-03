Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is ready for his next release of Eid Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Some surprising news about the movie has emerged. This is the duration that will not only excite Salman fans, but also the spectators.

Salman Khan movies are generally healthy when it comes to the movie’s runtime. His last two films Dabangg 3 and Bharat are 2 hours 30 minutes and 2 hours 35 minutes respectively.

Salman Khan will have his shortest film to date with Radhe: his most wanted Bhai?

But, according to reports, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai won’t last as long as Salman Khan’s previous movies. It has been said that it will be his shortest film to date. Salman plans to keep this brief and fresh for the exciting experience.

Disha recently spoke about working with Salman on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, “Considering the fact that Mr. Salman is such a big star in Bollywood for years, I have never imagined that I will have another chance to work with him again, after ‘Bharat “When the movie worked, I was happy to have worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for” Radhe “came, I was in cloud nine. I loved the story and went back to work with the lord! I think that along with my hard work, everything is also happening due to good fortune. “

Salman plays a policeman once again in Radhe. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after his 2009 blockbuster Wanted, who saw him play an undercover cop. Before Radhe, Prabhudheva directs Salman at the December 2019 launch, Dabangg 3, who sees the superstar repeat his iconic character, Inspector Chulbul Pandey. Radhe is scheduled to arrive on screens at Eid next year. The film also features Disha Patani.

