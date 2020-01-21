Umang 2020: The Bollywood List A was held on Sunday evening, as every year, in Umang, the annual police show in Mumbai. B-Town stars attend a fun night every year as a sign of appreciation and respect for the police forces for their service in the city.

Among the celebrities that appeared this year were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Salman made a nasty look in a black suit. Katrina looked beautiful in the sari’s light, while Priyanka made a stunning statement in the blue sari.

Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, who came with their father Chunky Pandey, were also on the guest list, as were Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Janhvi Kapoor took his head red. She came with her father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Manisha Koirala noticed flashing smiles for the camera. At this event two actresses were joined.

Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Sona Sood, Jeetendra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Subhash Ghai, Pritam Chakraborty, Kailash Kher, Armaan Malik and Sajid Nadiadwala.

